IGTAMSU NSS Volunteers Complete Seven-Day Special Camp at Hong Village

ZIRO- Student volunteers from Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University (IGTAMSU) have concluded a seven-day Special NSS Camp at Hong, the university’s adopted village, with a series of activities focused on healthcare, environmental conservation, community welfare and social awareness.

Guided by the NSS motto “Not Me But You,” the camp brought together students from diverse disciplines, including Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, Medical Laboratory Science, Radiology, Commerce, Physiotherapy and Nursing. The volunteers worked directly with local residents as part of the week-long community outreach programme.

The camp began on September 14 near Tapi Lepang, where volunteers from Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences conducted a preventive healthcare drive. They provided personal health consultations to village families and shared practical guidance on everyday hygiene.

Read More- Mass Social Service Held Across Keyi Panyor Ahead of ZFM 2026

On September 15, students participated in an Engineers’ Day programme followed by a Mini Marathon with local youth. The activity focused on physical fitness, discipline and healthy living.

Environmental conservation was a major component of the programme. On September 16, students from Medical Laboratory Science and Radiology planted native saplings across the village and interacted with residents on the importance of preserving local biodiversity.

A voluntary blood donation drive was organised on September 17 in collaboration with the Blood Centre at Gyati Takka General Hospital in Ziro. The drive collected 28 units of blood, contributing to the replenishment of regional emergency medical supplies.

Read More- KVK Anjaw Conducts Two-Day Field Monitoring Programme in Kibithoo

The camp also addressed issues of social equality and community wellbeing. On September 18, Commerce and Management students observed International Equal Pay Day through interactive sessions focusing on gender equity, fair employment and equal educational opportunities.

This was followed by a community-wide sanitation drive on September 19, during which volunteers cleaned public areas and shared practical methods of waste disposal with residents.

The programme concluded on September 20, observed as World Cleanup Day, with an action trek during which students collected litter along local trails to help keep the surrounding hills clean.

University leadership expressed appreciation to the residents of Hong for their hospitality, local healthcare officials for their support and the student volunteers for their participation. The university said the camp provided an opportunity for students to translate the principles of empathy, leadership and service into practical community engagement.