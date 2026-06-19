ICR Honours Girl Toppers Under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Initiative

ITANAGAR- The Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD), Papum Pare District, in collaboration with the District Administration of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), organized a felicitation programme under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative to honour outstanding girl students of the Academic Session 2025–26.

The programme was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Itanagar on Friday and celebrated the academic achievements of girl students who secured the top positions among government schools in the Itanagar Capital Region.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaya Taba, Deputy Director, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Papum Pare District, highlighted the objectives of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme. She said the flagship initiative of the Government of India seeks to celebrate the birth of the girl child, promote her education and achievements, and address concerns related to the declining child sex ratio.

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She emphasized that the programme focuses on ensuring the survival, protection and empowerment of girls through education and equal opportunities.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shruti encouraged the students to remain disciplined, dedicated and consistent in their efforts. She noted that academic excellence provides a strong foundation for future achievements and career success.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner of ICR Toko Babu stressed the importance of ensuring that girls are not subjected to any form of discrimination and are encouraged to pursue their aspirations with confidence. He observed that recent competitive examinations, including UPSC, APPSC and APSSB, have demonstrated that girls can perform exceptionally well and often outperform their peers when provided equal opportunities.

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The Deputy Commissioner also emphasized the role of a supportive family environment in nurturing talent and helping students achieve their goals.

The programme honoured four girl students who secured the first position among government schools in their respective categories. Notably, all four awardees are students of Malo Tarin Government Higher Secondary School, Itanagar, underscoring the institution’s consistent academic performance and commitment to quality education.

The students felicitated were:

Miss Pompi Kar – 89.80% (Class X)

Miss Kessang Tamin – 88.20% (Class XII Humanities)

Miss Yumlam Leema – 79.00% (Class XII Science)

Miss Sagata Nath – 79.60% (Class XII Commerce)

Each student received a cash award of Rs. 10,000 along with a certificate of recognition.

The felicitation programme celebrated the hard work, dedication and perseverance of the achievers while reinforcing the message of girls’ empowerment through education. Organizers said the initiative aims to inspire more young girls across the Itanagar Capital Region to pursue academic excellence and contribute meaningfully to society.