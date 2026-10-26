ICAR Basar Field Day Promotes Potential Crops for Mid-Hill Farmers﻿

BASAR- The ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar, organised a field day on “Potential Crop Cultivation in Mid Hills of Arunachal Pradesh” at its Research Farm in Gori, highlighting opportunities for crop diversification, food and nutritional security, and improved livelihoods for tribal farmers.

Held under the All India Coordinated Research Network (AICRN) on Potential Crops, the programme brought together 34 participants, including 18 men and 16 women. Participants included farmers and representatives from ICAR, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and the District Agriculture Office (DAO), Leparada.

The programme placed particular emphasis on winged bean, perilla and Job’s tear as potential crops suited to the mid-hill regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

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Scientists highlight crop diversification

Dr. Sanjay Kumar Pandey, Senior Scientist (Agronomy), delivered the welcome address, while Dr. Doni Jini, Senior Scientist (Veterinary Extension and Education) and Acting Head of the regional centre, highlighted the importance of promoting suitable agricultural practices.

Dr. Manoj Kumar, Senior Scientist (Agronomy) and Head of KVK West Siang, emphasised scientific interventions and farmer-oriented extension activities.

Mrs. Bippi Karbak, Agriculture Development Officer at DAO Leparada, underlined the importance of coordination among research institutions, extension agencies and farmers to promote potential crops.

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Technical sessions focus on cultivation practices

During the technical session, Dr. Ampee Tasung, Scientist (Soil Science), spoke on the importance of potential crops in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting their role in crop diversification, climate resilience and livelihood improvement.

Mr. Bhoben Pait, Technical Personnel, discussed cultivation practices and the suitability of winged bean, perilla and Job’s tear under local agro-climatic conditions.

Farmer-scientist interaction

Scientists from ICAR, representatives from KVK West Siang and officials from DAO Leparada participated in an interaction with farmers. Discussions covered cultivation practices, production challenges and opportunities to promote potential crops across the state.

Dr. Thejangulie Angami delivered the vote of thanks, concluding the programme.

The field day highlighted the importance of collaboration between scientists, extension agencies, government departments and farming communities in promoting sustainable agriculture and strengthening rural livelihoods in Arunachal Pradesh.