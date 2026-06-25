I&B Secretary Reviews FTII Itanagar Infrastructure, Directs Timely Completion of Pending Works

ITANAGAR- Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Chanchal Kumar, on Thursday reviewed the progress of infrastructure development and ongoing works at the Film and Television Institute (FTII), Itanagar, with a focus on ensuring the institute’s operational readiness ahead of the new academic session beginning in August.

The Secretary was accompanied by Dr. Ajay Nagabhushan MN, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting; Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering; and Prof. Samiran Dutta, Vice Chancellor of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata.

During the visit, Chanchal Kumar inspected key construction activities at the institute, reviewed the status of campus infrastructure, and visited the Water Treatment Plant to assess the progress of essential utilities.

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He also held separate review meetings with officials of the Public Health Engineering and Water Supply Department, Itanagar Division, and the Power Department, Yupia Division, to evaluate the implementation of ongoing projects and emphasised the timely completion of pending works. Representatives from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and the executing contractor also participated in the discussions.

Interacting with institute officials, the Secretary directed the administration to ensure complete preparedness for accommodating the incoming batch of students expected to join the institute in August. He later met students on campus and encouraged them to make full use of the institute’s academic facilities and learning opportunities.

Highlighting the importance of community participation, Chanchal Kumar advised the institute’s Registrar to organise programmes involving local residents to strengthen engagement between the institute and surrounding communities.

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He further stressed the need to keep the campus culturally vibrant through regular film festivals, screenings, workshops, cultural exchanges and other creative activities. The Secretary also recommended providing professional training opportunities for institute officials and staff at reputed institutions to strengthen institutional capacity.

As part of the institute’s long-term development strategy, he proposed holding a videoconference involving the Vice Chancellors of FTII Pune, SRFTI Kolkata and FTII Itanagar to enhance coordination, share best practices and support the growth of the newly established campus.

The visit formed part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to monitor the development of FTII Itanagar and ensure that critical infrastructure and administrative arrangements are in place before the commencement of the next academic session.