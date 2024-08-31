ADVERTISMENT
National

IAS officer Dharmendra appointed as Delhi’s Chief Secretary

Dharmendra, a 1989 batch officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre,

Last Updated: August 31, 2024
NEW DELHI- Senior IAS officer and Former Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, Dharmendra appointed as Delhi Chief Secretary.

According to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Dharmendra, currently posted as the chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, will take over the new charge with effect from September 1 or from the date of his joining, whichever is later.

Dharmendra, a 1989 batch officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, will replace Naresh Kumar of the 1987 batch whose service extension ended on August 31

Currently serving as the chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, Dharmendra is one of the most senior officers in the AGMUT cadre. He hails from Delhi.

He had earlier served as the divisional commissioner of Delhi, and has worked in the urban development department, Delhi municipal corporation and has also served in the New Delhi Municipal Council, besides serving in different positions under the central government.

His appointment comes at a time when the bureaucracy has a strained relationship with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and several senior officers have had a run-in with the ministers over a range of issues such as waterlogging, de-silting of drains, felling of trees in south Delhi, vacancy of doctors and paramedical staff in the Delhi government hospitals.

Naresh Kumar was appointed chief secretary on April 21, 2022, and retired on November 30, 2023. He was given an extension for six months in November 2023 and another for three months till August 31 due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Tags
