IAS-IPS Land Deal Near Bhopal Bypass Sparks Row

BHOPAL- A land transaction involving nearly 50 senior IAS and IPS officers has sparked controversy in Madhya Pradesh after the value of the purchased property reportedly rose sharply following the approval of a major infrastructure project nearby.

According to a report first published by Dainik Bhaskar, the officers jointly purchased 2.023 hectares of agricultural land in Guradi Ghat village in Bhopal’s Kolar area on April 4, 2022. The land, measuring around five acres, was reportedly acquired through a single registered transaction worth approximately ₹5.5 crore, while the official market valuation at the time stood at ₹7.78 crore.

Reports indicate that the buyers included officers from the Madhya Pradesh cadre as well as officials associated with Maharashtra, Telangana, Haryana, and central postings in Delhi. In their Immovable Property Returns (IPR), the investment was reportedly described as a collective purchase by “like-minded officers”.

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The controversy intensified after the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approved the ₹3,200 crore Western Bhopal Bypass project in August 2023, around 16 months after the land purchase. The proposed road alignment reportedly passes within nearly 500 metres of the property.

Subsequently, in June 2024, the land use category of the plot was changed from agricultural to residential. Following the rezoning and infrastructure approval, local property prices in the surrounding area reportedly witnessed a steep increase.

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According to multiple reports, land prices that were previously estimated at around ₹82 per square foot rose to approximately ₹557 per square foot after the land-use conversion and are now being estimated between ₹2,500 and ₹3,000 per square foot. Based on prevailing market estimates, the current value of the property is being projected between ₹55 crore and ₹65 crore.

The sequence of the land purchase, project approval, and subsequent rezoning has led to allegations of possible conflict of interest and comparisons with “insider trading” in real estate transactions. The issue has drawn significant attention on social media platforms and triggered public debate over ethical standards in bureaucratic investments.

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Entrepreneur Vikas Saraswat and former Jammu and Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid are among those who have publicly demanded an investigation into the matter.

As of May 11, 2026, the Madhya Pradesh government had not issued an official statement regarding the allegations or announced any formal inquiry.

No public response has yet been issued by the officers named in the reports. However, some supporters have argued that the purchase was a lawful investment disclosed through official records and that infrastructure development often leads to appreciation in surrounding land values.

The issue continues to attract national attention following extensive media coverage and online discussions surrounding bureaucratic accountability and land dealings linked to government infrastructure projects.