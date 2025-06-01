IAF Rescues 14 Stranded in Swollen Bomjir River on Assam-Arunachal Border

TINSUKIA– In a daring Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully rescued 14 individuals stranded in the swollen Bomjir River along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Sunday morning.

The operation, executed with precision under challenging conditions, saved 13 residents of Assam’s Tinsukia district and one from Arunachal Pradesh, who were trapped due to rapidly rising water levels caused by continuous rainfall in the region.

The rescue mission was launched early Sunday following an urgent request from the Tinsukia district administration, led by District Commissioner Swapneel Paul. The IAF deployed an Mi-17 helicopter from Air Force Station Mohanbari, which navigated treacherous weather to airlift the stranded individuals from a small patch of high ground surrounded by the raging river.

Also Read- Nine Dead, Dozens Displaced as Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc

“The district administration coordinated swiftly with the IAF and Arunachal Pradesh authorities to execute the rescue,” Paul stated, commending the seamless collaboration. The operation was supervised by Sadiya Revenue Circle Officer Jaydeep Rajak.

The IAF’s Eastern Air Command highlighted the mission’s success on social media, stating, “A critical HADR mission was undertaken by an Mi-17 helicopter from AF Stn Mohanbari, rescuing 14 marooned survivors from the flooded Bomjir River.” The rescued individuals were safely evacuated and sent to their homes, with no injuries reported.

Also Read- Seven Killed in Devastating Landslide in East Kameng

Heavy rainfall in the region, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, caused the Bomjir River to swell, leaving the group stranded on what officials described as a marshy piece of land. This incident follows a pattern of severe flooding in Assam, with earlier reports indicating over 1.7 million people affected across 26 districts in 2024 due to similar monsoon-related deluges.

The successful rescue underscores the IAF’s critical role in disaster response in Northeast India, a region frequently battered by floods and landslides.

Also Read- Severe Flooding Grips Arunachal Pradesh Amid Relentless Rainfall

This operation adds to the IAF’s recent efforts in the region, including the rescue of 13 fishermen stranded on a Brahmaputra River island in Dibrugarh in July 2024. As Northeast India continues to face extreme weather challenges, such missions highlight the importance of coordinated disaster response and the IAF’s readiness to serve in times of crisis.