IAF Battles Wildfires in Arunachal and Nagaland

Indian Air Force helicopters conduct intense aerial firefighting missions at Walong in Arunachal Pradesh and Dzukou Valley near Japfu Peak, battling flames in difficult terrain.

Last Updated: 18/02/2026
ITANAGAR/ DIMAPUR  The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been conducting sustained aerial firefighting operations at two major wildfire locations in the Northeast, deploying Mi-17 V5 helicopters to tackle blazes in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland amid challenging weather and terrain conditions.

At Walong in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district, IAF crews dropped a total of 139,800 litres of water during multiple sorties, successfully extinguishing a forest fire that had threatened surrounding areas. Officials described the mission as complex due to mountainous terrain and rapidly changing wind patterns.

Simultaneously, aerial operations are continuing over the ecologically sensitive Dzukou Valley region in Nagaland. Helicopters have been drawing water from Padumpokhiri Lake in Dimapur and carrying out precision drops near Japfu Peak, where fires have spread across steep slopes.

Sources said pilots faced significant operational challenges, including poor visibility, high-altitude flying conditions and rarefied air that reduces aircraft performance. Despite these constraints, the missions have continued as part of coordinated disaster response efforts involving local authorities and environmental agencies.

Wildfires in the Northeast often intensify during dry spells, raising concerns over biodiversity loss and air quality. The ongoing operations highlight the increasing reliance on aerial firefighting capabilities to protect remote and difficult-to-access regions.

Authorities have urged residents and trekkers to avoid affected areas and follow safety advisories as firefighting efforts continue.

