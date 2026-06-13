IAF AN-32 Aircraft Meets with Accident at Jorhat Air Force Station

JORHAT- An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was involved in an accident at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday, according to officials.

The incident reportedly occurred while the aircraft was attempting to land at the Jorhat airfield. The circumstances leading to the accident have not yet been disclosed, and authorities are currently assessing the situation.

In an initial statement, the Indian Air Force confirmed that an AN-32 transport aircraft had met with an accident at Jorhat Air Force Station. However, officials did not immediately provide details regarding the extent of the damage, the condition of the crew, or any possible injuries.

Emergency response protocols were activated following the incident, and relevant authorities have begun examining the circumstances surrounding the mishap.

The AN-32 is a military transport aircraft extensively used by the Indian Air Force for logistics operations, troop movement and supply missions, particularly in difficult terrain and high-altitude regions.

Officials said further information would be released as assessments continue and additional details become available.

The cause of the accident remains unknown at this stage, and an official inquiry is expected to be initiated in accordance with standard aviation safety procedures.

This is a developing story, and updates are awaited from the Indian Air Force and local authorities.