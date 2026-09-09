IAF Airlifts Two Seriously Injured Patients from Remote Mechuka to Dibrugarh

MECHUKA- Two seriously injured patients were evacuated from Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district to Mohanbari, Dibrugarh, in an emergency air evacuation operation carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in coordination with the Department of Civil Aviation, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The evacuation was carried out on September 8 following an indent placed by Mrs Ritu Tawe, Circle Officer, Mechuka, in view of the critical condition of Mrs. Yajap Pujor Jibng, 40, and Chapi Pudur, 45.

The IAF helicopter reached Mechuka at around 2:50 pm and evacuated the two patients to Mohanbari, Dibrugarh, where it landed at approximately 4:20 pm. The patients were subsequently transferred by ambulance to a hospital in Dibrugarh for further treatment.

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The operation assumed particular significance because of the challenging weather conditions over Tato and the limited operational window before sunset. Despite the constraints and short notice, the Eastern Air Command, IAF Headquarters Shillong, and Air Headquarters, New Delhi, prioritised the evacuation mission.

The emergency response involved coordination among multiple agencies, including the Department of Civil Aviation, Air Headquarters, Eastern Air Command (IAF) Shillong, district administrations of Mechuka and Aalo, the Medical Officer at Mechuka and health authorities at Aalo, as well as officials and health personnel at Mohanbari.

During the transfer operation, ADC Aalo Mabi Taipodia Jini, DMO Aalo Dr. Linya Lollen and Medical Superintendent Aalo Dr. Karken Rina ensured medical intervention and necessary support at the Aalo helipad while the patients were transferred between helicopters.

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The successful evacuation highlights the importance of coordinated air connectivity for emergency medical care in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly for remote and geographically challenging areas such as Mechuka, where timely movement of critically injured patients to advanced medical facilities can be difficult by road.

The Department of Civil Aviation acknowledged the contribution of all officers, personnel and agencies involved in the operation and expressed particular gratitude to the Ministry of Defence, Air Headquarters and Eastern Air Command, Shillong, for their timely support.

The operation ultimately enabled the two seriously injured patients to reach Dibrugarh for further medical treatment within the available operational window.