Husband Allegedly Kills Wife After Quarrel Outside Bar in Aalo: What Happened That Night?

AALO- First, a quarrel between a husband and wife outside a bar. Then, the husband allegedly attacked his wife with a machete, killing her.

What exactly happened that night? Here is the full story.

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband following an altercation outside a bar in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 pm on Monday outside a club in Old Town, Aalo.

According to police, the accused, identified as Todak Ngomdir, 45, allegedly entered the bar and found his wife, Totar Gangkak Ngomdir, 25, there. He allegedly suspected her of having an extramarital affair.

A verbal argument broke out between the couple inside the bar. As the dispute continued, employees of the establishment asked the couple to take their argument outside. The husband and wife then moved outside the premises.

But the argument did not end there. What happened next turned the dispute into a deadly crime.

According to police, while the couple was arguing outside, the accused allegedly went to his vehicle, took out a machete and attacked his wife. The woman suffered fatal injuries to her neck.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Police said she still had a faint pulse while being transported in the ambulance, but succumbed to her injuries shortly after reaching the hospital.

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West Siang Superintendent of Police Kardak Riba said that when police personnel reached the spot, the victim was found lying in a pool of blood.

By then, the accused had fled.

However, on Tuesday morning, he voluntarily surrendered before the police.

Police have seized CCTV footage from the area and are examining it as part of the investigation. Witnesses are also being questioned to establish the exact sequence of events.

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A case has been registered at Aalo Police Station under Case No. 28/26 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

After completion of the required legal formalities, the woman’s body was handed over to her family for the last rites.

An argument inside a bar, a confrontation outside, and then a fatal attack — within a short span of time, a dispute between a husband and wife allegedly ended in the killing of a 25-year-old woman.

The accused is now in police custody, CCTV footage is under examination, and witnesses are being questioned as police work to establish the complete sequence of events.