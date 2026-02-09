Arunachal

HU VC Prakash Divakaran Conferred Higher Education Honour

The award, presented at the Education Leadership Summit & Awards 2026 in Guwahati, recognises sustained contributions to institutional governance and academic excellence.

Last Updated: 09/02/2026
1 minute read
HU VC Prakash Divakaran Conferred Higher Education Honour

GUWAHATI — Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran, Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, was conferred with the “Iconic Leadership in Higher Education – 2026” award at the Education Leadership Summit & Awards 2026 held in Guwahati on February 6.

The award was presented during a formal ceremony at Radisson Blu Hotel, recognising Prof. Dr. Divakaran’s leadership role and contributions to the development of higher education in India.

According to the organisers, the honour acknowledges his efforts in strengthening institutional governance, promoting academic standards, fostering research culture, and encouraging innovation-driven and student-centric learning practices.

The Education Leadership Summit & Awards 2026 was organised by ArdorComm Media Group and brought together education leaders, policymakers, academicians, and industry stakeholders from across the country to deliberate on emerging trends and challenges in the education sector.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Dr. Divakaran expressed gratitude for the recognition and attributed the achievement to the collective efforts of faculty members, researchers, staff, and students of the university.

He reiterated his commitment to building inclusive and future-ready higher education institutions aligned with both national priorities and global academic benchmarks.

Officials noted that the recognition further underscores Himalayan University’s growing profile as an institution focused on academic leadership, innovation, and quality-driven higher education in the North Eastern region and beyond.

