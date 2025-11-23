HSL 2025 Interschool Meet Concludes at HIM International School

ITANAGAR- The HIM Sports League (HSL) 2025 Interschool Tournament concluded at HIM International School on November 22, marking one of the region’s largest student sporting events. Held over two days on the school campus, the meet featured 12 schools and more than 450 student participants competing across badminton, table tennis, football and rifle shooting.

The tournament opened with an address by Chukhu Apa, Inspector General of Police and President of the Arunachal Rifle Shooting Association, who administered the oath of fair play. His remarks underscored the importance of discipline, sportsmanship and competitive integrity among young athletes.

The second day witnessed continued high participation, as over 160 students competed in multiple events. The closing ceremony was attended by Takam Pate, Assistant Director in the Department of Secondary Education. He encouraged students to pursue sporting excellence and highlighted the opportunities offered through national initiatives such as the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). Pate also distributed medals and formally declared the tournament closed.

In rifle shooting, Dano Kopak won gold in the 10-metre rifle (standard) event, while Bili Rina and Totul Gadi took silver and bronze. In the air rifle category, Pani Nyika secured gold, followed by Pol Gab with silver and Lummin Dubbi with bronze. In the pistol (standard) event, Bomji Zirdo and Kemsom Bagra emerged gold and silver medallists respectively.

Badminton events saw strong performances across age groups. In Under-14 boys, Sunil Jebisow won gold, while Kapani Jami Kham and Honi Nakum took silver and bronze. In the girls’ category, China Tamuk, Ami Flago and Kenyum Gasa finished in the top three positions.

In the Under-19 category, Tassar Jarjo won gold for boys, with Tai Shivam and Tunge Kali securing silver and bronze. For girls, Joram Aachu bagged gold, followed by Marsum Bagra and Nabam Maya.

Table tennis results reflected equally competitive matches. Under-14 boys’ gold went to Nikja Tamangtang (HIM), with Chau Kingsha Nokkew (SLSA) and Bengia Mangha (Don Bosco School) placing second and third.

In Under-14 girls, HIM International students Charu Leeming and Tagru Yakar won gold and silver, while Livya Aama (SLSA) secured bronze.

In the Under-19 category, Yucha Mipi (SLSA) clinched gold for boys, with Rei Lapang (Don Bosco) and Abhrajit Shutradhar (DPS) taking silver and bronze. For girls, Likha Yallam (SLSA), Pura Richa (HIM) and Heri Rima (HIM) claimed the top three spots.

The football final between Royal International School and Don Bosco School ended in a dramatic penalty shootout, with Royal International emerging champions. Lekhi Public School secured third place.

Officials and umpires were felicitated for ensuring fair play throughout the tournament. The school expressed gratitude to all participating institutions, coaches and volunteers for contributing to the success of HSL 2025, reiterating its commitment to holistic education and fostering sporting culture.