ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
National

Howrah-Mumbai Express derailed in Jharkhand, Two killed, 20 injured

Of the 18 coaches that derailed in the Jharkhand train accident, 16 were passenger coaches, one power car, and one pantry car, an official said.

Last Updated: July 30, 2024
1 minute read
Howrah-Mumbai Express derailed in Jharkhand, Two killed, 20 injured

JAMSHEDPUR-  At least two people were killed and 20 injured, after Howrah-Mumbai Express derailed near Jamshedpur in Jharkhand state on Tuesday.

The accident happened at around the same time a goods train coming from the opposite side derailed, possibly colliding with the passenger train when it passed by.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two people were killed and 20 others injured after at least 18 coaches of a train bound for Mumbai derailed in Jharkhand this morning, railway sources said.

“There was another derailment of a goods train nearby, but it was unclear if the two accidents occurred concurrently,” said railway officials.

Of the 18 coaches that derailed in the Jharkhand train accident, 16 were passenger coaches, one power car, and one pantry car, an official said.

Rescue and relief operations are underway, officials said.

Watch Video

An average of 20,000 people died each year between 2017 and 2021 in rail accidents, according to official records.

Defective tracks, poor maintenance and old signalling kit combined with human error were the main cause of derailments, a report by India’s top audit authority said.

Last year, nearly 300 people were killed when a passenger train and a stationary goods train collided, with the derailed compartments then striking another fast-moving passenger service.

India’s worst-ever rail accident occurred in 1981, when a cyclone blew a train off its tracks and into a river in Bihar state, leaving 800 dead and more than 100 injured.

Indian Railways, the world’s fourth-largest rail network, runs some 14,000 trains daily with 8,000 locomotives over a vast system of tracks some 64,000 kilometres (40,000 miles) long.

The trains carry more than 21 million people each day.

Tags
Last Updated: July 30, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Uttarakhand Accident: 14 dead as tempo traveller falls into Alaknanda river in Rudraprayag

Uttarakhand Accident: 14 dead as tempo traveller falls into Alaknanda river in Rudraprayag

Cong spokesperson Ragini Nayak files police complaint against TV Journalist Rajat Sharma

Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak files police complaint against TV Journalist Rajat Sharma

India To Rename 30 Places In Tibet In Response To China's Arunachal Provocation

India To Rename 30 Places In Tibet In Response To China’s Arunachal Provocation

Narendra Modi sworn in as PM for third consecutive term, Here is the complete list of council of ministers

Narendra Modi sworn in as PM for third consecutive term, Here is the complete list of council of ministers

Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Slapped By Security Staff At Chandigarh Airport

Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Slapped By Security Staff At Chandigarh Airport

PM Modi Submits Resignation To President Murmu

PM Modi Submits Resignation To President Murmu

Helicopter make emergency landing in Kedarnath

Helicopter make emergency landing in Kedarnath

Woman Wildlife Photographer from Arunachal Speaks at "The Act of Doing – Trans-disciplinary Conversations on Pedagogies of Knowledge Making”

Woman Wildlife Photographer from Arunachal Speaks at “The Act of Doing – Trans-disciplinary Conversations on Pedagogies of Knowledge Making”

Kerala: Tragic Ambulance Fire Claims Patient's Life in Kozhikode

Kerala: Tragic Ambulance Fire Claims Patient’s Life in Kozhikode

100 Feared Trapped After Massive Billboard Falls During Mumbai Dust Storm

100 Feared Trapped After Massive Billboard Falls During Mumbai Dust Storm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button