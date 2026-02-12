Holy Buddha Relics Return to India After Ceremony

COLOMBO / NEW DELHI- A solemn Pirith chanting and flower offering ceremony was held at the Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo to mark the ceremonial return of the Holy Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha to India, underscoring the long-standing spiritual and cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka.

The event was attended by Sri Lanka’s Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, Deputy Minister Gamagedara Dissanayake, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha, senior monks, and other dignitaries from both countries. The gathering reflected a shared emphasis on Buddhist heritage as a foundation for cultural diplomacy and regional engagement.

Also Read- Indian Delegation Arrives in Colombo for Buddha Relics

Following the ceremony, the relics were escorted from the temple to Bandaranaike International Airport amid traditional rituals and official honours. The ceremonial transfer took place in the presence of religious leaders and government representatives, symbolising the collaborative stewardship of shared spiritual heritage.

The Holy Devnimori Relics subsequently arrived in New Delhi, marking the completion of what officials described as a spiritually significant and historically meaningful journey. Observers noted that such exchanges continue to reinforce civilisational linkages between the two countries, where Buddhism remains an important cultural bridge.

Also Read- Indian Delegation Meets Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister

Officials highlighted that the exposition and return of the relics reaffirm the commitment of India and Sri Lanka to preserving Buddhist traditions while strengthening cultural cooperation. Members of the Indian delegation expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sri Lankan government, the International Buddhist Confederation, and various institutions involved in facilitating the event.

Analysts view the ceremony as part of a broader pattern of cultural engagement between the two nations, where religious diplomacy complements bilateral relations through heritage exchanges and spiritual dialogue.