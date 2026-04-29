Holy Buddha Relics Arrive in Leh Amid Fervour

LADAKH- Amid heightened spiritual fervour, the sacred Piprahwa relics of Gautama Buddha arrived in Leh on April 29, marking the beginning of a significant religious event in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The relics were accorded a ceremonial reception at Leh Airport by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, along with religious leaders, public representatives, and members of civil society. The relics were transported from New Delhi in a special Indian Air Force aircraft by Drukpa Thuksey Rinpoche and Khenpo Thinlas Chosal of Matho Monastery.

The reception featured traditional performances, prayers by monks, and a ceremonial guard of honour by the Ladakh Police. The Lieutenant Governor offered khataks and prayers on behalf of the people, invoking peace and well-being.

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Following the ceremony, the relics were taken in a procession to Jivetsal, where they will be displayed for public veneration beginning May 2, coinciding with the observance of Buddha Purnima. The event drew large crowds, with thousands of devotees lining the route in traditional attire.

Officials described the occasion as historically significant, noting that while the relics have been exhibited internationally, this marks a rare instance of their public exposition within India outside their place of preservation. The Lieutenant Governor also acknowledged the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in facilitating the event.

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The relics have previously been exhibited in countries such as Thailand, Mongolia, Vietnam, Russia, Singapore, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar, attracting global attention. In Ladakh, they will remain available for public viewing at Jivetsal from May 2 to 10, followed by scheduled expositions in Zanskar and later at the Dharma Centre in Leh before returning to Delhi on May 15.

Authorities expect a significant influx of devotees and visitors during the period. Preparatory measures, including city-wide cleanliness drives, plantation activities, and infrastructure upgrades, have been undertaken to manage the anticipated footfall.

The arrival of the relics has been framed by officials as both a spiritual and cultural moment, reflecting Ladakh’s longstanding association with Buddhist traditions and practices.