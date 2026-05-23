Himalayan University’s Civil Engineering Department Organises Farewell for Final Year Students

ITANAGAR- The Department of Civil Engineering at Himalayan University organised a farewell programme for the outgoing final year students of B.Tech and Diploma in Civil Engineering, bringing together students, faculty members, and departmental staff in a celebration marked by emotion, reflection, and encouragement.

The event was organised by students of the B.Tech 6th Semester under the leadership of Jumpin Gachi and his team. The programme included speeches, cultural performances, gift presentations, and interactions aimed at strengthening the bond between junior and senior students.

The programme began with a welcome address delivered by Charu Sonam, who reflected on the unity and friendship shared within the Civil Engineering Department. Speaking on the significance of Civil Engineering education, he compared academic learning to the foundation of a structure, stating that the knowledge and values acquired during university life become the basis for future professional growth.

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Head of the Department Talkeshwar Ray addressed the gathering and encouraged the outgoing students to remain committed to hard work and self-discipline. He stated that success cannot be achieved within one’s comfort zone and urged students to embrace challenges as they move into professional life.

During his speech, Ray also emphasised the importance of knowledge and perseverance in earning respect within society. Drawing an analogy from Civil Engineering concepts, he said that ordinary soil gains value when transformed into bricks, similarly students must continue to improve themselves through education, skill development, and practical experience.

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As part of the programme, junior students presented gifts to the outgoing batch as a gesture of appreciation and affection. The farewell ceremony also featured songs, dances, and other cultural performances by students from different semesters, adding a celebratory atmosphere to the occasion.

Several outgoing students shared memories from their academic journey at the university and offered advice to their juniors regarding academic discipline and personal growth. Their reflections highlighted both the challenges and learning experiences of campus life.

Faculty members including Taje Koje, Nyamne Tayeng Ratan, Paching Anjali, Dusu Tassang, and Dr. Pragyan Kumar Sharma also addressed the gathering and extended their best wishes to the graduating students. They encouraged the students to remain sincere and dedicated in their future careers while maintaining their connection with the department.

The programme concluded with group interactions and emotional exchanges between students and faculty members, leaving behind a sense of gratitude and shared memories among participants.