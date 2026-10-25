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Himalayan University Wins Asia Pacific Educational Excellence Award 2026

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran receives the Asia Pacific Educational Excellence Award 2026, which recognises Himalayan University as the “Best University in North East”.

Last Updated: 25/10/2026
1 minute read
Himalayan University Wins Asia Pacific Educational Excellence Award 2026

ITANAGAR-  Himalayan University, located at Jollang in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, has received the Asia Pacific Educational Excellence Award 2026 in recognition of its contribution to higher education. The university was recognised with the title of “Best University in North East”.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran personally received the award at the International Conference on Global Business and Emerging Challenges in Management, Humanities, Law, Science and Technology – 2026.

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The recognition marks an institutional milestone for the university and highlights its stated focus on academic development, research, innovation and higher education in Northeast India.

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Established in 2013, Himalayan University offers academic programmes across a range of disciplines, including arts, science, commerce, management, education, allied health sciences, agriculture, law, engineering and social sciences.

The university aims to strengthen academic standards, promote research, expand national and international collaborations, and create opportunities for students and scholars across different fields of study.

Following the recognition, Prof. Dr. Divakaran reaffirmed the university’s commitment to quality education, research and innovation, as well as its contribution to the educational and socio-economic development of Arunachal Pradesh and the wider Northeast region.

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The award also acknowledges the collective efforts of the university’s management, faculty, administrative staff, students and research scholars in pursuing its institutional objectives.

Himalayan University said the recognition would further encourage its efforts to develop its academic presence through teaching, research, innovation and international cooperation.

Himalayan University, situated at Jollang Village in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, was established in 2013. It offers undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, diploma and professional programmes across diverse academic disciplines, with a stated focus on academic excellence, research, innovation and holistic student development.

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Last Updated: 25/10/2026
1 minute read
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