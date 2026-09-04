Himalayan University Welcomes New Students with ‘Deeksharambh 2026’ Orientation Programme﻿

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University, Itanagar, organised its Orientation Programme-2026, titled “Deeksharambh 2026 — The Beginning of a New Journey,” on September 3 to formally welcome newly admitted students and familiarise them with the university’s academic environment, institutional values, facilities, opportunities and support systems.

The programme placed particular emphasis on helping new students understand their academic journey, including the curriculum, examinations, scholarships, learning resources, quality-assurance practices and opportunities available across different departments.

The event brought together newly admitted students, faculty members, Heads of Departments, university administrators, dignitaries and invited guests. The programme was convened by Dr Raja Husain, Deputy Dean Academics, and coordinated through the university administration by Mr Reyom Ete, Head Administration.

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The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by the National Anthem. Dr Dipongpou Kamei, DSW, Himalayan University, delivered the welcome address and welcomed the newly admitted students, dignitaries, faculty members and guests.

Heads of Departments introduced their respective academic departments and briefed students about the programmes, disciplines and learning opportunities available at the university.

Vijay K. Tripathi, Registrar, Himalayan University, provided an institutional overview covering the university’s academic vision, institutional development and opportunities available to students.

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The Chief Guest, Minto Ete, Deputy Director, Directorate of Higher Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, encouraged students to pursue higher education with dedication, discipline and continuous learning. He also highlighted the role of higher education in developing responsible citizens and contributing to the social and economic development of the state and the country.

Dr Ghanshyam Mishra, Director, IQAC, Himalayan University, subsequently provided academic guidance on expectations, quality-assurance practices and active participation in the learning process.

An orientation session covering examinations, scholarships, library and learning resources and curriculum was conducted by Mr Manjul Borah, Assistant Professor, DSE, Himalayan University.

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A key component of the programme was a special lecture on “Understanding NEP 2020: Transforming Higher Education and the New Curriculum Framework,” delivered by Dr Feroz A. Shergojri, HoD, Department of Zoology, Himalayan University.

Student welfare and campus safety also received attention during the orientation. Dr Talkeshwar Ray, HoD, Civil Engineering, conducted a session on Anti-Ragging, Safety and Grievance Redressal, familiarising students with their rights, responsibilities and mechanisms for addressing concerns.

The programme concluded with an interactive student interaction and open-house question-and-answer session, allowing students to seek clarification on academic, administrative and campus-related matters.

According to the university, more than 300 students from different departments, along with faculty members, attended the programme. The event concluded with a group photograph.

Through “Deeksharambh 2026,” Himalayan University said it reaffirmed its commitment to an inclusive, student-centric and academically enriching environment, with emphasis on knowledge, innovation and excellence in higher education.