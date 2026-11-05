Himalayan University VC Presents Book on Education and Skill Development to Assam Governor

GUWAHATI: A book examining the educational philosophy and transformative vision of Sree Narayana Guru was presented to the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, during the North East Education Conclave 2026 held at Pragjyotishpur University in Guwahati.

The book, titled “Empowering Minds, Transforming Lives: Sree Narayana Guru’s Philosophy of Education & Skill Development,” was presented by Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran, Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, Itanagar.

The publication has been co-authored by Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran and Dr. Sureshkumar Madhusudhanan, Secretary General of INMECH and Member of BRICS.

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The book focuses on the continuing relevance of Sree Narayana Guru’s ideas on education, vocational training, skill development, social equality, ethical values and human empowerment. It seeks to place his philosophy within the context of contemporary educational challenges and the growing emphasis on inclusive and holistic learning.

The presentation of the book during the conclave highlighted the relevance of Sree Narayana Guru’s vision in present-day discussions on education, particularly as India increasingly focuses on developing a system that combines academic knowledge with practical skills, ethical values and social inclusion.

The North East Education Conclave 2026 was organised under the theme “Realising NEP 2020: From Implementation to Optimum Outcomes.” The event brought together academic leaders and education stakeholders to discuss the future of higher education and the effective implementation of the National Education Policy.

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The book’s focus on vocational education and skill development also reflects key areas of discussion in India’s evolving education landscape, where the integration of skills, values and knowledge has emerged as an important component of educational reform.

The occasion provided an opportunity to highlight an academic contribution centred on Sree Narayana Guru’s enduring philosophy and its relevance to building an equitable, enlightened and empowered society.

The authors emphasise a broader message reflected in the work: education empowers, knowledge transforms and values help build humanity.