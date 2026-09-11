Himalayan University VC Delivers Keynote at Thailand International Leadership Award 2026

ITANAGAR- Prof Dr Prakash Divakaran, Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, Itanagar, represented India as a distinguished speaker and delivered the keynote address at the Thailand International Leadership Award 2026, held in Thailand.

The international event was organised under the theme “Honoring Leaders. Inspiring Excellence. Shaping the Future” and brought together prominent leaders, academics, entrepreneurs, business personalities and distinguished guests from several countries.

In his keynote address, Prof Dr Divakaran emphasised the importance of value-driven leadership, responsibility, integrity and service to society. He said true leadership should be measured not merely by position or achievement but by the positive impact created for people and society.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Calls for Collective Efforts to Protect Rivers and Biodiversity

He also highlighted the role of education and academic institutions in nurturing responsible leaders, while stressing their contribution to international understanding, cultural exchange and peaceful cooperation.

The gathering was attended by several international personalities, including Dr Nishi Malhotra of the United Kingdom, a noted singer, whose participation added a cultural dimension to the event.

The programme was organised by D&G Holiday Thailand Co Ltd, represented by Parwee Jaipinta (Danny Boss), in collaboration with Phoenix Global Gold, with international representatives and partners participating in the event.

Also Read- Third Edition of Jajinja: Angba-Bingba Held in Pasighat

Prof Dr Divakaran’s participation and keynote address provided an international platform for Himalayan University and Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the role of the State’s academic leadership in global discussions on leadership, education, cultural exchange and peace.

The organisers congratulated the award recipients and expressed appreciation to the international delegates and distinguished guests for their contribution to the success of the programme.

The organisers also announced plans to continue the initiative with the Thailand International Leadership Award 2027.