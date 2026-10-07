Himalayan University Students Join National Workshop on Arunachal’s Orchids﻿

ITANAGAR- Faculty members and 20 students of the Department of Botany, Himalayan University, Itanagar, are participating in a two-day national workshop focused on the rich orchid diversity of Arunachal Pradesh and emerging opportunities in research, conservation and sustainable cultivation.

The workshop on “Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh – Taxonomy, Micropropagation, Conservation, Distribution, Ex-situ Breeding and Emerging Opportunities” began on October 7 at DK Convention Hall, Itanagar.

The event is being organised by the State Forest Research Institute (SFRI) in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board (APBB), Botanical Survey of India (BSI), Regional Centre, Itanagar, and the G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (NIHE).

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Students gain exposure to orchid research

Representing Himalayan University, Dr. Raja Husain, Dy. Dean Academics, attended the workshop along with Dr. Pyonim Lungphi, HoD, Department of Botany, and Dr. Hage Yanka, Faculty, Department of Botany, accompanied by 20 students.

The participation is providing the students with academic exposure to areas including orchid taxonomy, diversity, conservation, micropropagation, tissue culture, ex-situ breeding, commercialization and sustainable utilization.

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Focus on Arunachal’s orchid diversity

The inaugural session was attended by Shri Santosh Kumar, IFS, PCCF & HoFF, as Chief Guest and Shri Hawa Bagang, Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board, as Guest of Honour.

A special session on “Orchid Diversity of Arunachal Pradesh” was delivered by Dr. Krishna Chowlu, HOO, Botanical Survey of India, Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre.

The session was followed by addresses by the APBB Chairman and PCCF & HoFF, highlighting the importance of the state’s orchid resources and related conservation efforts.

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Research, cultivation and market opportunities

The technical sessions brought together experts working across different aspects of orchid research and development.

Dr. R.K. Tai, Scientist, SFRI, spoke on the export and import potential of orchids in Arunachal Pradesh, while Prof. Dr. Promila Pathak of Punjab University discussed orchid research, commercialization and sustainable cultivation.

Shri Ashish Roy, President Awardee, Teacher and Social Worker from Siliguri, spoke about emerging opportunities for orchids in national and international markets.

Further sessions covered commercial orchids of Arunachal Pradesh, ex-situ breeding, tissue culture technology and opportunities for developing the sector in the state.

Linking classroom learning with opportunities

A special session by Dr. Paramita Ghosh, Scientist-F, G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, focused on creating knowledge products, including meeting reports and technology status reports or booklets, as well as capacity building through livelihood missions involving orchids.

For the participating Botany students, the workshop provides an opportunity to connect classroom learning with Arunachal Pradesh’s natural orchid resources.

Beyond academic knowledge, the programme also highlights potential avenues in research, entrepreneurship, sustainable cultivation and livelihood generation, particularly as experts discuss the commercial and conservation dimensions of orchid development.

The technical programme of the first day concluded with a vote of thanks followed by the National Anthem. The two-day workshop will continue with further sessions on the subject.