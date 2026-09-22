Himalayan University Organises Village Adoption Ceremony at Jollang

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University, Itanagar, organised a Village Adoption Ceremony at Jollang Village in Papum Pare district, marking the beginning of a proposed long-term partnership between the university and the local community.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening community engagement and social responsibility, with proposed interventions covering education, healthcare, cleanliness, awareness generation, skill development and community welfare.

As part of the ceremony, essential kits were distributed to representatives from different segments of Jollang Village. The kits were received by Mrs. Kholi Purnima from Berup Segment, Mrs. Kholie Tara from Jollang LV Segment, Mr. Byabang Raju from Daath Segment, Mr. Tad Rija from Daami Hapa Segment, Mr. Rechi Thomas from Hokka-1 Segment, Mr. Taba Nigma from Hokka-2 Segment and Mr. Teli Cheyi from Richi Segment.

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The distribution was presented as a step towards working with different sections of the village and addressing community needs through coordinated institutional support.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran, Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, said the role of a university extends beyond classrooms and academic activities. He emphasised the importance of higher education institutions engaging with local communities and contributing to areas such as education, healthcare, environmental cleanliness and broader social development.

He also highlighted the experiential learning opportunities such initiatives can provide to students by enabling them to participate in meaningful community engagement activities.

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The programme was attended by Mr. Vijay Tripathi, Registrar; Dr. Raja Hussain, Dean Academics; and Mr. Reyom Ete, Head–Administration and OSD to the Registrar, besides village representatives and members of the local community.

The Village Adoption Programme is intended to develop a sustained University–community partnership through regular interventions and collaborative activities. The initiative will focus on community-oriented activities in areas identified as relevant to the educational, social and developmental needs of Jollang Village.

The ceremony concluded with a commitment from the university and community representatives to work together towards the educational, social and developmental advancement of Jollang Village.