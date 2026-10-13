Himalayan University Organises Stem Cell Awareness Programme; 143 Register as Potential Donors

ITANAGAR- The Department of Zoology at Himalayan University organised a Stem Cell Awareness and Donor Registration Programme in collaboration with DKMS India at the university auditorium, aiming to raise awareness about stem cell donation and encourage voluntary donor registration.

The programme was conducted by a DKMS India team comprising Saswati Dutta, Assistant Manager – Donor Recruitment; Monami Dutta, Associate – Donor Recruitment; and Pritam Biswas, Associate – Donor Recruitment.

During her presentation, Saswati Dutta explained the importance of stem cell donation in treating blood cancers and other serious blood disorders. She discussed human leukocyte antigen (HLA) matching, which helps identify compatible donors for patients requiring stem cell transplants.

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She also highlighted the challenges involved in finding a suitable donor, noting that HLA characteristics vary considerably among individuals. Voluntary donor registration, she explained, can help improve the chances of identifying a compatible match for patients in need of transplantation.

According to the university, more than 200 students and faculty members attended the programme, while 143 participants registered as potential stem cell donors. The registrations represent a contribution towards expanding the pool of potential donors available for matching with patients.

The programme was coordinated by Dr. Feroz Ahmad Shergojri, Head of the Department of Zoology. Students of the department volunteered during the event, assisting with coordination and participant support.

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Several Heads of Departments and faculty members from across the university also attended the programme. Their participation and encouragement supported the initiative, with several faculty members coming forward to register as potential donors.

The programme highlighted the role of public awareness, voluntary participation and institutional collaboration in strengthening stem cell donor registration efforts.

Through the initiative, Himalayan University reiterated its commitment to promoting health awareness, social responsibility and community engagement among students and faculty members.

The Department of Zoology expressed its gratitude to the DKMS India team, university administration, Heads of Departments, faculty members and student volunteers for their cooperation in organising the programme.