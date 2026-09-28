Himalayan University, NCF Hold Nature Education Workshop on Biodiversity﻿

ITANAGAR- The Department of Zoology at Himalayan University, Jollang, in collaboration with the Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF), organised a Nature Education Workshop aimed at helping students understand, observe and document local biodiversity through citizen science and digital tools.

Held on the theme “Let’s Know Our Biodiversity Better,” the programme focused on nature observation, biodiversity documentation, citizen science initiatives and the use of technology to record species. A total of 38 students participated in the workshop.

From classroom learning to field experience

A key feature of the programme was its emphasis on hands-on learning. Following introductory sessions, students moved outdoors and were divided into four rotating groups for practical activities.

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One group took part in a bird walk and received practical training on the Merlin app, while another worked with the SeasonWatch app. A third group learnt biodiversity documentation using iNaturalist and participated in a nature bingo activity. The fourth group explored nature journaling, recording observations through sketches and notes.

The practical approach allowed students to connect classroom concepts with direct observation of nature around the university campus. The programme also demonstrated how citizen science can enable members of the public to contribute biodiversity observations and scientific documentation.

Experts introduce students to citizen science tools

Experts from the Nature Conservation Foundation conducted interactive sessions covering several citizen-science and nature-learning initiatives, including Bird Count India, eBird, Merlin, SeasonWatch, Nature on Campus and Nature Journaling.

Resource persons included Mittal Gala and Samakshi Tiwari from Bird Count India, Abhisheka Krishnagopal from Early Bird, Prerana Chandak from Nature on Campus, Muhammed Nizar from SeasonWatch, and Dr. Leons Mathew Abraham, Captive Breeding Manager and Veterinarian.

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The workshop began with an Early Bird flashcard activity, followed by introductory sessions explaining how digital platforms can be used to observe, identify and document species.

Focus on conservation through participation

The programme concluded with an emphasis on encouraging students to develop a closer understanding of the biodiversity around them and participate actively in its documentation and conservation.

The initiative represents a collaborative effort between Himalayan University’s Department of Zoology and NCF to promote nature education, experiential learning, citizen science and biodiversity conservation among young learners.