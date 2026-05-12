Himalayan University Marks International Nurses Day

ITANAGAR- The Department of Nursing at Himalayan University organised the International Nurses Day Celebration and Lamp Lighting Ceremony 2026 with enthusiasm and ceremonial dignity on the university campus.

The programme was hosted by Assistant Professors Ms. Somi Mori and Ms. Taliang Dumi. The event commenced with a welcome address delivered by Ms. Tame Rita, Assistant Professor of the Department of Nursing, who welcomed dignitaries, faculty members, students, and guests.

A felicitation ceremony was organised in honour of Vice Chancellor Prakash Divakaran, Registrar Vijay Tripathi, Dean of Research Dr. Dev Prasad, and Dean of Political Science Dr. Dipoung.

Also Read- DIG Issues Anti-Corruption Directive to Police Units

The dignitaries later participated in the ceremonial lamp lighting, symbolising knowledge, compassion, service, and dedication associated with the nursing profession.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor Prof. Prakash Divakaran highlighted the critical role played by nurses in the healthcare sector and appreciated their contribution to society. He encouraged nursing students to uphold the values of care, humanity, and professional ethics in their future careers.

The programme also featured an oath-taking ceremony during which nursing students pledged to uphold the ethics, dignity, and responsibilities of the profession. A prayer song performed by students added a spiritual dimension to the event.

Also Read- Scientists Warn of Rapid Changes in Khangri Glacier

The celebration further included cultural performances, with students presenting group dances and other activities. A cake-cutting ceremony and refreshments were organised as part of the International Nurses Day observance.

Students were also recognised for achievements in competitions including Rangoli, Essay Writing, Extempore Speech, and Poster Making. Prizes were distributed by the dignitaries and Heads of Departments.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Clinical Instructor Ms. Giamtu Hina, who expressed gratitude to the organisers, participants, faculty members, and guests for contributing to the success of the event.