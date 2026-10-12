Himalayan University Launches Five-Day International Workshop on Research Methodology

ITANAGAR, October 12: Himalayan University in Itanagar has launched a five-day international workshop on research methodology and computer applications in research, bringing together academicians, researchers, faculty members and scholars to strengthen research skills and promote academic excellence.

The workshop, titled “Research Methodology and Applications of Computer in Research,” began on Monday and will continue until October 16, 2026. It aims to improve participants’ understanding of research design, data collection, analytical methods and the use of computer-based technologies in contemporary academic research.

Prof. (Dr.) Masood Parveez, Vice-Chancellor of Mata Tripura Sundari Open University, Tripura, attended the inaugural session as Chief Guest, while Prof. (Dr.) S. P. Tiwari, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at Mangalayatan University, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, was the Guest of Honour.

Also Read- From Mountain Tunnels to Modern Airports: Arunachal Expands Connectivity

Prof. Prakash Divakaran, Vice-Chancellor of Himalayan University, delivered the presidential address. The programme began with a welcome address by Prof. Debaprasad Dev, Dean (Research), followed by a welcome song. University Registrar Vijay K. Tripathi presented an overview of the institution and introduced the Chief Guest.

The inaugural session also featured addresses by the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour. Dr. Raja Husain, Deputy Dean (Academics), delivered the vote of thanks, while Ms. Tad Nime, Head of the Department of Management, coordinated the proceedings.

Expert Sessions Focus on Research Fundamentals

The first day featured four technical sessions covering key stages of the research process, from identifying research problems to formulating and testing hypotheses.

Prof. (Dr.) Dakshina Saraswathy, Dean and Head of the Faculty of Law at Noorul Islam Law Academy, NICHE University, delivered the first session on the meaning, nature, scope, objectives and importance of research.

Also Read- Arunachal Cabinet Approves Renaming of Three Educational Institutions

The second session, conducted by Dr. Bikaramjeet Roy, Assistant Professor in the Department of Geography at Himalayan University, focused on identifying research problems and developing research questions and objectives.

In the afternoon, Prof. (Dr.) Ampu Harikrishnan, an academician and human resource management expert, addressed research tools, including observation, interviews and questionnaire design. The session highlighted methods used for systematic data collection.

The final session was conducted by Dr. Narayanan Pandala C. R., Assistant Professor at Kerala Law Academy Law College, Thiruvananthapuram. His presentation examined hypothesis formulation, its sources and types, and methods of testing.

Also Read- Arunachal’s Hydropower Push: ₹52,000 Crore Investment Pipeline for Five New Projects

Strengthening Research Culture in Higher Education

The workshop is designed to provide participants with a structured understanding of research methodology and the practical application of computer-based tools in academic investigations. Its programme combines expert lectures and technical sessions to address research design, data collection, analytical skills and interdisciplinary knowledge sharing.

Such training is relevant to higher education institutions as researchers increasingly need methodological rigour, reliable data-handling practices and appropriate digital tools to produce credible academic work.

By bringing together experts from different institutions and disciplines, the workshop also seeks to encourage academic collaboration and the exchange of research experience.

The programme will continue until October 16, with further technical sessions and academic interactions on research methodology and computer applications.

The initiative reflects Himalayan University’s efforts to strengthen research capacity and promote academic development in Arunachal Pradesh and beyond.