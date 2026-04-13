Himalayan University Hosts Skill Symposium

ITANAGAR— Himalayan University organised a one-day symposium on “Enhancing Employee Skills for Better Productivity: An HR and Economic Perspective” on Monday, bringing together academicians, professionals and students to deliberate on skill development and workforce readiness.

The programme commenced with opening remarks by Tad Nime, Head of the Department of Management, who highlighted the growing importance of skill enhancement in a rapidly evolving professional environment.

The symposium was formally inaugurated with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and was presided over by Prakash Divakaran. In his address, he emphasised that skills are central to productivity and economic growth, and underlined the need to integrate human resource strategies with economic frameworks.

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The inaugural address was delivered by the Chief Guest, Narendranath S of North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology, who stressed the importance of aligning academic learning with industry requirements. He encouraged students to focus on practical and employable skills in order to meet the demands of the job market.

The event also featured a session by the Guest of Honour and Resource Person, Sureshkumar Madhusudanan, who shared insights on global workforce trends and the increasing relevance of skill-based education in a competitive economy.

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An interactive question-and-answer session enabled participants to engage directly with the speakers, contributing to a participatory and discussion-driven environment.

The felicitation segment included contributions from academicians such as Vijay Tripathi, Registrar of the university; Dipongpaw Kamie, Dean of Social Science; Raja Husain, Deputy Dean (Academic Affairs); Yemshree Tayeng, Head of the Department of English; and Nyater Ado, Head of the Department of Botany.

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The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Yapa Gyati, Head of the Department of Economics, followed by a group photo session and refreshments.

The symposium was compered by MBA students Likha Tanam and Jyoti Rimo. Participants described the event as academically relevant, noting its focus on bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skill development in the contemporary economic context.