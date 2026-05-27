Himalayan University Hosts Expert Lecture on Purpose-Driven Careers

ITANAGAR- The Department of Management and the Department of Economics of Himalayan University jointly organized an expert lecture on the theme “Designing Career of Purpose and Influence” at the university campus on Friday.

The programme aimed to encourage students to build meaningful careers aligned with personal values, leadership qualities, and social responsibility.

The event commenced with the arrival of dignitaries, faculty members, and students. The programme was compered by MBA fourth semester students Likha Tanam and Mai Yapi.

The formal session began with a welcome address by Yapa Gyati, who emphasized the importance of career planning, skill development, and academic preparedness among students in an increasingly competitive professional environment.

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The programme was presided over by Prakash Divakaran, who highlighted the significance of purpose-driven careers and encouraged students to focus on continuous learning, leadership development, and professional ethics.

Vijay Tripathi and Feroz Ahmed also addressed the gathering and shared their perspectives on academic excellence, career growth, and personal development.

The keynote expert lecture was delivered by Ajit Karunakaran, who spoke on designing careers with purpose, influence, and long-term vision. He encouraged students to identify their strengths, develop leadership capabilities, and pursue opportunities that contribute positively to society.

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The session witnessed active participation from students and faculty members, leading to discussions on career aspirations, professional values, and leadership skills.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Jyoti Rimo, who expressed gratitude to the resource person, dignitaries, faculty members, and participants for contributing to the success of the event.