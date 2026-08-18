Himalayan University Holds Anti-Ragging Awareness Programme

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University, Itanagar, organised an Anti-Ragging Awareness Programme on Tuesday to sensitise students and the wider university community about the harmful consequences of ragging and promote a safe, respectful and inclusive campus environment.

The key message of the programme came from Tumme Amo, DIG, Itanagar, who attended as the Chief Guest and delivered a lecture on the prevention of ragging. He highlighted the importance of discipline, mutual respect and responsible conduct, while also drawing attention to the legal and social consequences associated with ragging.

The Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University also addressed the gathering and emphasised the institution’s commitment to maintaining a safe, dignified and student-friendly campus. Students were encouraged to uphold ethical values, respect one another and collectively contribute towards an academic environment free from ragging and discrimination.

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The programme began with a welcome address by Shri Vijay K. Tripathi, Registrar, Himalayan University, who welcomed the Chief Guest, dignitaries, faculty members and students. He underlined the importance of awareness programmes in strengthening the university community’s collective resolve against ragging.

Around 110 participants attended the programme, including the Dean Research, Head Admin, Dean of Student Welfare, Director IQAC, Heads of Departments, faculty members, staff and students. The participation reflected the university community’s stated commitment to maintaining a safe, disciplined and inclusive campus.

The proceedings were compered by Mr. Tad Nime, HoD, Department of Management, while the programme was led by Dr. Raja Husain, Deputy Dean (Academic Affairs), and Mr. Reyom Ete, Head Admin, who coordinated the event.

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The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Raja Husain, who expressed gratitude to the Chief Guest, Vice Chancellor, university officials, faculty members, staff and students for their participation and support.

The event reaffirmed Himalayan University’s zero-tolerance approach towards ragging and its stated commitment to creating a secure, respectful and conducive learning environment for all students.