Himalayan University Encourages Sustainable Farming Through RAWE Initiative

ITANAGAR: The Department of Agriculture, Himalayan University, Jullang, Itanagar, organised the Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) Orientation Programme for final-year B.Sc. Agriculture students on July 20, 2026, with the objective of enhancing practical agricultural knowledge and strengthening students’ engagement with rural farming communities.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Sonbeer Chack, Head of the Department of Agriculture, who highlighted the importance of experiential learning in agriculture. He encouraged students to actively implement sustainable agricultural practices during their field assignments, including composting, vermicomposting, mushroom cultivation, sericulture, horticultural nursery development, and scientific cultivation methods for cereal, horticultural, medicinal, and vegetable crops.

Dr. Chack emphasized that these sustainable farming practices can help improve crop productivity, enhance farm income, and contribute to the economic well-being of rural households. He urged students to work closely with host farmers and apply the knowledge gained in the classroom to real-world agricultural situations.

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RAWE Coordinator Mr. Bidyut Bikash Neog briefed the students on the objectives and operational guidelines of the RAWE programme. He also introduced them to various Central and State Government schemes available for farmers, including the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and Soil Health Card Scheme, explaining how these initiatives support agricultural development and financial inclusion.

During his session, Mr. Neog stressed the importance of effective technology transfer from laboratories to farmers’ fields. He advised students on appropriate methods of interacting with farming communities, conducting village surveys, collecting field data, and communicating scientific information in a manner that is practical and beneficial to farmers.

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The programme’s Chief Guest, Dr. Raja Husain, Deputy Dean (Academic Affairs), Himalayan University, shared his experiences from previous RAWE programmes and encouraged students to approach the field assignment with dedication, sincerity, and professionalism. He emphasised that the rural internship provides an opportunity to understand grassroots agricultural challenges while developing practical problem-solving skills.

The orientation programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Sonbeer Chack, who expressed gratitude to the chief guest, faculty members, and students for their active participation.

The RAWE programme forms an integral part of agricultural education, bridging the gap between academic learning and field application. By exposing students to rural farming systems, extension activities, and sustainable agricultural practices, the initiative aims to prepare future agricultural professionals capable of contributing to rural development and promoting climate-resilient farming practices.