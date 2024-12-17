Himalayan University conducted a Study tour to AAU, Jorhat

JORHAT- Himalayan University (HU), Department of Agriculture, conducted two days “Study tour of BSc (Agriculture) students.” from 09th to 10th Dec 2024 to Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat.

HU Dean Academic Affairs/ HoD Agriculture, Dr Raja led the farewell session and suggested to students to go to AAU to update the practical knowledge in agriculture for crop production and the modern techniques used in Agriculture for sustainable crop production and Agri-entrepreneurship development to increase the income for his livelihood. HU, Agriculture Faculty, Dr Sonbeer Chack led the tour along with the 2 more faculties Dr Kasinam Doruk and Ms. Jomi Karbak.

AAU Agriculture Dean, Prof. Prasanna Kumar Pathak. welcomed the HU’s team and permitted students to visit different departments of AAU. Prof. Pathak talked about various departments of AAU and motivated our students for higher education.

AAU, Horticulture Scientist & PI AICRP, Dr. Bhabesh Deka introduced about different project are going on fruits and vegetable for better production and Dr S. Alam, Professor Dept of Horticulture has explained about root crops like Elephant foot yam, tapioca, Colocasia and sweet potato methods of cultivation.

AAU’s Assistant farm manager, Sailen Gogoi emphasized about the cultivation practices of different types of fruits, vegetables, flowers, medicinal plants and their varieties fruits like guava of different pulp colour (pink pulp, white pulp), Avocado, Banana like dwarf and tall variety, Dragon fruits of (red flesh). Assam lemon i.e seedless variety and all spices like tej patta (bay leaf) etc.

Dr. Danish Tamuly enlightened us on the importance of shifting our focus from traditional soil science to environmental soil science. This shift was crucial due to increasing environmental concerns and the need to address issues like soil pollution and degradation.

Various projects like AICRP on forage crops and utilization and irrigation water management, AINP on soil arthropod pests (SAP) and soil test-based crop response (STCR), etc. The importance of these ongoing research projects was duly explained by Dr. Sonbeer chack Asst. professor, Himalayan university, Itanagar. AAU, Sr. Scientist, Entomology, Dr. Anjumani Devi, talked about biological management of various pests, Mass production of Biological Agents and Integrated Pest Management strategies to control these pests.

AAU, Scientist, Entomology Dr Partha Prathim Gyanudoy Das, elaborated about the production technology of honey bee using Apis cerena, Apis Melipona and Carpenter bee

AAU, Crop Physiology’s Prof. and Head, Dr Bhagawan Bharali, gave a brief overview of the Department, its objectives and ongoing research project and explained about his project details on submergence of rice production.

AAU, Sr. Scientist, Biotechnology, Manab Bikash Gupta, talked about biotechnology research and transferred to various public and private organisations. He elaborated about transgenic crop production in detail like Bean α-AI Chickpea (Resistant to stored grain pests) Bt Chickpea, Bio pesticide formulations developed by AAU, Jorhat to promote organic agriculture.Genetic improvement of rice for biotic and abiotic stress tolerance using molecular breeding.

Dr. Mridul Deka, professor & Head, Dept of Tea husbandry & Technology provided valuable insights into various aspects of Tea cultivation. Dr Diganta Borah, Asst. Professor & Incharge of Tea processing unit and Shiva kt. Borah, explain the processes of Tea production and green tea production step wise.