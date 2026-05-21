Himalayan University Civil Engineering Students Visit Mai-I and Mai-II Hydroelectric Projects

ITANAGAR- Final-year Diploma students from the Department of Civil Engineering at Himalayan University undertook an industrial visit to the Mai-I and Mai-II Hydroelectric Projects in Arunachal Pradesh as part of their academic and practical learning programme.

The visit was organised to provide students with field-level exposure to hydroelectric power generation systems and the civil engineering structures associated with large-scale infrastructure projects. Faculty members accompanying the students included Talkeshwar Ray, Head of Department, along with Assistant Professors Dusu Tassang, Paching Anjali, Nyamne Tayeng Ratan and Taje Koje.

Upon arrival, the students and faculty members were welcomed by officials and technical staff of the Mai Hydroelectric Project. The programme began with an interactive briefing session where project authorities introduced the students to the operational and structural aspects of the hydropower projects.

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Er. Dollo Pura, Executive Engineer, delivered a detailed presentation on the history, planning, development and functioning of the Mai-I and Mai-II Hydroelectric Projects. He explained the significance of hydroelectric power generation in Arunachal Pradesh and informed students about ongoing and upcoming hydropower developments in the region.

During the technical session, Er. Tomin Ete, Assistant Engineer (Civil), explained the functioning and design of major civil engineering components including head works, channels, chambers, silt excluders, intake systems and other hydraulic structures. He also accompanied the students during the site inspection and provided practical explanations regarding the operation and maintenance of different project components.

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The students later visited the powerhouse section, where Er. Nani Akha, Assistant Engineer (Electrical), briefed them on the process of electricity generation and power distribution. He explained the functioning of turbines, generators, switchyards, switchboards and the integration of generated electricity into the power grid, while also highlighting operational safety protocols.

Er. Dani Talla, Junior Engineer (Civil), further guided the students during the field inspection and elaborated on the practical aspects of civil engineering works being implemented at the project site.

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Throughout the visit, students actively interacted with engineers and project officials, seeking clarification on issues related to planning, construction, operation and maintenance of hydroelectric infrastructure. Faculty members stated that the industrial visit enabled students to better understand the practical application of theoretical concepts studied in classrooms.

The university faculty also expressed appreciation to the project authorities and engineering staff for their cooperation, hospitality and technical guidance during the visit.

According to the organisers, such industrial exposure programmes play an important role in strengthening the professional knowledge, technical understanding and practical skills of engineering students preparing to enter the infrastructure and construction sectors.