Himalayan University Celebrates Engineers’ Day with Focus on Innovation and Social Responsibility

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University celebrated Engineers’ Day on Tuesday with more than 100 students participating in academic, cultural and motivational activities, with speakers emphasising innovation, interdisciplinary learning, ethical conduct and the role of engineering in addressing societal challenges.

The celebration, held on September 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary Indian engineer and statesman Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, was jointly organised by the university’s Department of Civil Engineering and Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE).

The programme began with the arrival of dignitaries, followed by the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the singing of the National Anthem.

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Engineering beyond a degree

Delivering the welcome address, Dr. Talkeshwar Ray, Head of the Department of Civil Engineering, said Engineers’ Day should be viewed not merely as a celebration of a profession but as a recognition of ideas, innovation, problem-solving and the responsibility of building a better society.

Recalling the contribution of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, Ray said engineering requires more than technical knowledge and must be supported by discipline, dedication, integrity and a commitment to serving society and the nation.

He also highlighted the importance of collaboration between different engineering disciplines. According to him, the future of engineering increasingly depends on bringing together infrastructure, technology, data and innovation to address real-world problems.

Addressing the students, Ray gave a message that captured the central theme of the celebration: “Don’t become engineers only by earning a degree; become engineers by creating solutions that make a difference.”

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Students showcase creativity and talent

The organising departments also felicitated the guests and conducted an exhibition and projection session, providing students with an opportunity to demonstrate their creativity, technical understanding and innovative ideas.

The event also featured a cultural programme involving students from the Civil Engineering and CSE departments. Performances included a welcome song, group dances, solo song, solo dance, poetry recitation and group song.

An extempore speech competition further gave students an opportunity to express their ideas and speak confidently before an audience.

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Dignitaries stress continuous learning

The university’s senior academic leadership also interacted with the students during the programme.

Prof. (Dr.) Prakash Dewakaran, Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University; Shri Vijay Tripathy, Registrar; Dr. Raja Hussain, Dean Academics; Prof. (Dr.) Devaprasad Dev, Dean Research; and Prof. (Dr.) Ghanshayam Mishra, Director, IQAC, addressed the gathering.

Drawing from their professional and personal experiences, the dignitaries encouraged students to remain committed to learning and work towards the betterment of society.

They highlighted perseverance, discipline, continuous learning, ethical conduct and the courage to face challenges, while urging students to look beyond academic qualifications and prepare themselves to become responsible professionals and citizens.

Certificates were also distributed to participating students in recognition of their enthusiasm and contribution to the various activities.

The programme was anchored by Nung Danggen, a B.Tech Civil Engineering student, and Tsering Lobsang from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. Bikramjit Roy, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, proposed the vote of thanks.

The programme concluded with Vande Mataram, followed by a photo session and refreshments.

Engineering with social purpose

The university said the Engineers’ Day celebration was intended to go beyond a ceremonial observance by providing students with a platform to learn, perform, express their ideas and interact with experienced academicians and professionals.

The participation of more than 100 students, according to the university, reflected growing interest among its young engineers in innovation, creativity and interdisciplinary learning.

The celebration ultimately focused on the broader purpose of engineering education—using knowledge responsibly to solve problems, improve people’s lives and contribute to society and the nation.

The university’s message was that the essence of engineering extends beyond designing structures, developing technologies or writing software; it also involves applying knowledge with responsibility, integrity and a commitment to public good.