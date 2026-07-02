Himalayan University Aids Possa Flood Victims

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University extended humanitarian assistance to flood-affected families at the Possa relief camp on Thursday by providing a cash donation and essential relief materials to support ongoing relief operations.

A delegation from the university, accompanied by staff members, visited the relief camp, which has been established and is being managed by the local authorities. The team handed over the assistance to the camp in-charge and Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM), Mrs. Nabam Pizu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Head of Administration of Himalayan University expressed solidarity with the families displaced by the recent floods and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to supporting the local community during times of crisis.

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“Himalayan University stands with the people of Possa during this difficult time. We hope this contribution helps meet immediate needs and encourages others to come forward in support of the relief efforts,” he said.

Receiving the assistance, Mrs. Nabam Pizu thanked the university for its timely contribution, stating that such support plays an important role in meeting the daily requirements of families staying at the relief camp.

The relief materials included food packets, blankets, toiletries, and other essential items to supplement the ongoing relief operations being carried out by the local administration.

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The university also reiterated its willingness to work closely with local authorities and community organisations to extend further assistance as rehabilitation and recovery efforts continue.

The initiative reflects the growing participation of educational institutions in humanitarian relief efforts and community welfare during natural disasters.