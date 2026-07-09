Himalayan Suraksha Manch Extends ₹2.11 Lakh Aid to Possa Flood Victims

YACHULI- A delegation of the Himalayan Suraksha Manch Arunachal Pradesh (HSMAP) on Thursday visited the flood-affected Possa area in Keyi Panyor district and contributed ₹2.11 lakh towards ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The delegation also met Toko Tatung, MLA from the 16-Yachuli Assembly Constituency, at Yachuli and expressed solidarity with families affected by the recent floods.

The team was led by HSMAP Secretary General Nima Sangey Saling, who is also Chairman of Resource Mobilization and Programme Implementation under the Department of Finance, Planning and Investment, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The delegation included HSMAP Vice-President Hinium Tachu, Assistant General Secretary Porchu Tamin, Secretaries Kenbi Basar and Chello Keyang, Convener Takhe Yana, Co-Convener Sangha Chakum, Coordinator Toko Shanti and member Tsering Norbu, along with other members of the organisation.

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On behalf of HSMAP, Saling conveyed condolences and sympathies to the families affected by the floods, particularly those who lost family members or suffered injuries.

The organisation said the loss of lives had caused deep sorrow and offered prayers for the departed and for the recovery of those injured in the disaster.

HSMAP said unity, compassion and collective action were particularly important during such crises and assured affected families that they were not alone in facing the consequences of the disaster.

As part of its relief initiative, the organisation contributed ₹2,11,000 towards assistance for the affected population.

The amount was handed over to MLA Toko Tatung in the presence of the Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Zilla Parishad Members of the area. According to HSMAP, the contribution is intended for the welfare, relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected families.

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Receiving the contribution, Tatung expressed appreciation to the organisation for its support and humanitarian assistance.

He assured that the donated amount would be used judiciously and transparently for the relief, rehabilitation and welfare of affected people, with priority given to ensuring that assistance reaches those in need.

HSMAP acknowledged that financial assistance cannot compensate for the lives lost or the suffering caused by the disaster but expressed hope that the contribution would provide some support to families dealing with the aftermath of the floods.

The organisation also appreciated the efforts of the district administration, disaster response and rescue teams, police personnel, medical staff, volunteers and local community leaders involved in rescue and relief operations.

It said the work of government agencies, emergency personnel and volunteers had played an important role in rescuing victims and supporting affected communities during the crisis.

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The Possa floods have triggered relief and rehabilitation efforts involving government agencies, elected representatives, local communities and civil society organisations. Beyond immediate assistance, the recovery process is expected to require sustained support for affected families and the restoration of damaged livelihoods and infrastructure.

HSMAP called for continued collective support for the affected population and emphasised the need to work together towards rebuilding lives and helping communities recover from the disaster.

The organisation also offered prayers for the victims, strength for bereaved families and the speedy recovery of those injured.