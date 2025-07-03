Himalaya Suraksha Manch Applauds Dalai Lama’s Reaffirmation on Reincarnation Authority; Condemns Chinese Interference

ITANAGAR | The Himalaya Suraksha Manch, Arunachal Pradesh (HSMAP) has extended a heartfelt welcome and expressed profound gratitude to the 14th Dalai Lama for his recent reaffirmation of the continuity of the Dalai Lama institution, and the declaration that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust will have the exclusive authority to identify his reincarnation.

In an official statement released today, HSMAP President Tarh Tarak and Secretary General Nima Sangey Saling lauded the Dalai Lama’s “clear, courageous, and unequivocal” stance, calling it a powerful assertion of spiritual sovereignty and cultural preservation.

“This resolute affirmation safeguards the sanctity of a deeply spiritual and cultural tradition. We wholeheartedly support the principle that no external power or government has the right to interfere in this sacred process,” said the statement.

HSMAP strongly condemned recent remarks by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, who asserted that the selection of the next Dalai Lama and Panchen Lama must follow the “golden urn” method and receive Beijing’s approval.

Calling this position “baseless and politically motivated,” HSMAP stated:

“The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama is a sacred spiritual matter… It must never be subjected to the diktats of a regime that has consistently suppressed religious freedom.”

HSMAP called upon the international community, democratic nations, and peace-loving individuals worldwide to speak out in support of the Tibetan people and reject all forms of religious interference by authoritarian regimes.

“Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people. The future of the Dalai Lama belongs solely to the Tibetan spiritual community,” the statement added.

The organization emphasized its solidarity with the Tibetan people and the Gaden Phodrang Trust, reiterating support from communities across Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Sikkim, and other Himalayan regions that share close religious and cultural bonds with Tibet.

“Attempts by the Chinese Communist regime to manipulate and control spiritual traditions offend millions of Tibetan Buddhists and violate international norms,” the Manch stated.

The message concluded with a salute to His Holiness the Dalai Lama for his unwavering leadership, moral clarity, and compassion, reaffirming their commitment to defending the spiritual sovereignty of Tibet.