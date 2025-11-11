HIM International Hosts Grand HIMOTSAV 2025

ITANAGAR- HIM International School celebrated its Annual Day, HIMOTSAV 2025, on November 8 with a grand cultural showcase that highlighted the school’s emphasis on creativity, performance arts, and holistic learning. The event, attended by parents, teachers, guests, and community members, featured a series of well-coordinated performances blending music, dance, drama, and thematic storytelling.

The programme was graced by Mukut Mithi, Former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, as the Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering, he underscored the value of character-building, discipline, and imagination in shaping young minds. He praised the school’s infrastructure and its focus on fostering an environment where innovation and critical thinking are encouraged.

In an engaging segment of his speech, Mithi reflected on the global impact of Disney and its iconic history in animation. He lauded the school for meaningfully integrating Disney’s legacy into this year’s Annual Day theme.

The 2025 edition of HIMOTSAV revolved around the unique theme “Disney Disaster: When Magic Goes Haywire.” The narrative followed four Disney princesses who, transported into different Disney universes, embark on journeys that test their resilience, empathy, and cooperation. Through these interwoven stories, students explored values such as courage, kindness, and unity while showcasing their artistic talents.

Performances ranged from choreographed dance sequences and character-driven plays to musical interludes and thematic visual storytelling. According to teachers and attendees, the event stood out for its production quality, student confidence, and the collaborative effort behind each segment.

The evening concluded with a vibrant fireworks display, lighting up the night sky and drawing applause from the audience. Organisers noted that this year’s HIMOTSAV encapsulated the spirit of the HIM International School community—creative, disciplined, and committed to all-round development.

Parents and guests described HIMOTSAV 2025 as one of the school’s most meticulously crafted Annual Day celebrations, commending the staff and students for their dedication and talent.