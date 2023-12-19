Helping Hands to offer scholarships of Rs 3 crore to IAS aspirant of NE

ITANAGAR- Appreciating pan-India Helping Hands for achieving many a milestones for North-East people with commitment, many companies have volunteered to extend generous help through their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to strengthen its efforts as a savior of those in distress and IAS aspirants.

The Helping Hands, though founded in 2008 by Robin Hibu, an ardent Bapuji admirer, first IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh and present Delhi Police special commissioner, as president initially to rescue open hearted NE people working and studying in New Delhi on being victimized by racial discrimination due to their Mongoloid features. But, soon it expanded with its ‘never say die’ spirit to each state and UT of India and made its presence felt in few countries through its admirers working in there.

Though there are many IAS coaching institutions across the country, but the Advance Learning System (ALS), set up 24 years ago as a wing of Helping Hands with many branches including one at Itanagar, has inked many records so far not only for success of its trainees but also by offering scholarship to meritorious students after getting admission.

Below are year and state-wise list NE trainees of ALS who have cracked the prestigious IAS exams so far:

Arunachal Pradesh ( 6 ) Assam (22) Manipur (42) Meghalaya (7) Mizoram(6) Nagaland (14)

Sikkim ( 2 ) and Tripura (3)

Thus, president Hibu told this editor over telephone on Tuesday that he would be announcing scholarship worth Rs three crore for IAS aspirants from NE states at a function at its Karol Bagh centre in New Delhi at 5 pm on December 21 next. These companies keeping a constant vigil on Helping Hands activities approached president Hibu to donate Rs three crore, he added.

The Helping Hands inked milestones, included Union Ministry of Home Affairs engaging Hibu to recruit 411 police personnel exclusively from NE in 2016 to deal with racial discrimination, many empanelled super specialist hospitals of New Delhi offering treatment to NE patients at concessional rates, offering legal counseling to NE people caught in legal litigation, victims of various exploitations, air lifting of mortal remains of NE people from any part of India at cheaper freight for their last journey at respective homes and offered free medicines and food to patients during COVID-19 pandemic and disposed off unclaimed bodies killed by the virus then, to name a few.

I have been associated with the Helping Hands since its inception as its media consultant and aware of donations by few companies including foreign based for which it had to get registered under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, but such gesture for intensifying humanitarian services for proper training for IAS exams’ aspirants is laudable.