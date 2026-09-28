Helping Hand, DPGC Kamki Organise Career Guidance Programme for Students﻿

KAMKI- A total of 442 students and 18 faculty members of Donyi-Polo Government College (DPGC), Kamki, participated in a Career Guidance Programme aimed at students aspiring to pursue careers through competitive examinations, particularly the UPSC and APPSC.

The programme was organised on September 28 by the college’s Career Counselling Cell in collaboration with Delhi-based NGO Helping Hand.

The session brought together education and civil service-related resource persons who discussed preparation strategies, available opportunities and challenges associated with competitive examinations.

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Focus on systematic preparation

Mr. Neeraj Singh, Head–HR at NEXT IAS Coaching, and Mr. Navneet Chabra, Mentor at NEXT IAS Coaching, served as resource persons.

They shared guidance on sources of knowledge and information, systematic preparation, personality development and scholarship opportunities available to students from the Northeast. Their interaction was intended to give students a more practical understanding of approaching competitive examinations.

The programme also focused on the different stages and levels of preparation required for examinations such as UPSC and APPSC. Principal Dr. Gomo Karbak highlighted the importance of providing students with proper guidance as they prepare for these competitive examinations.

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Discussion on challenges faced by Northeast students

Shri Robin Hibu, IPS, President of Helping Hand, addressed students on challenges that students from the Northeast may face while adapting to competitive educational and professional environments outside the region.

He discussed possible ways of addressing these challenges and also spoke about managing pressure associated with higher education and preparation for competitive examinations.

The programme included an interactive session during which students participated in discussions and raised questions before the speakers and resource persons.

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Students receive direct career guidance

The programme was attended by 442 students and 18 faculty members, making it a substantial career-oriented engagement at the college. It was coordinated by Dr. Doge Ngomdir, Convenor of the Career Counselling Cell, while Ms. Gamter Ori, Assistant Professor of English, hosted the programme.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Tunge Lollen, Associate Professor of English.

According to the organisers, the programme provided students with an opportunity to receive first-hand guidance on competitive examinations and career opportunities, while encouraging them to approach their career goals with greater preparedness and confidence.