Helicopter make emergency landing in Kedarnath

KEDARNATH: A helicopter, made an emergency landing due to a technical fault, approximately 100 metres away from the Kedarnath helipad. All the 6 passengers and the pilot are safe.

The video shows the helicopter tail spinning just before making an emergency landing, while people near the helipad scramble for cover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Video

“A helicopter of Kestrel Aviation co coming from Sirsi helipad to Sh Kedarnath Dham carrying 6 passengers along with a pilot had to make an emergency landing approx 100 metres before the helipad of Sh Kedarnath Dham at around 7.05 hrs due to some technical problem,” district disaster management officer, Rudraprayag said.

This year, the Char Dham Yatra began on May 10, with the opening of three of the four shrines, including Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath. The doors of Badrinath opened on May 12.

The Char Dham Yatra holds profound spiritual significance in Hinduism. This journey typically occurs from April-May to October-November.