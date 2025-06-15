Helicopter Crashes Near Kedarnath; All Seven Aboard Killed

RUDRAPRAYAG / KEDARNATH– A helicopter carrying pilgrims from Kedarnath to Guptkashi crashed today in the early hours, resulting in the deaths of all seven people on board, including the pilot, authorities confirmed.

The Bell 407 chopper, operated by private firm Aryan Aviation, took off from Kedarnath around 5:18 am and crashed near Gaurikund between 5:30–5:45 am, minutes into its short 10‑minute scheduled flight.

A dense forested area and poor visibility amid adverse weather conditions have been cited as possible contributing factors.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh BJP MLA Ratu Techi, Three Others Sentenced to Two Years in Cheque Bounce Case

Witnesses reported the wreckage caught fire on impact, leaving the victims badly burned.

Among the deceased were Captain Rajveer Singh Chauhan, a former Army pilot recently hired by Aryan Aviation, and five pilgrims—including a family of three from Maharashtra (parents and their two‑year‑old daughter, Kashi, plus two others from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Notably, the family’s son tragically avoided the crash by not boarding due to illness at home.

Also Read- Fatal Crash of Air India Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad Claims over 200 Lives

Rescue operations were launched immediately by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has suspended Aryan Aviation’s Char Dham operations and revoked two other pilots’ licenses for six months due to unsafe weather violations.

The Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, halted all helicopter services to Kedarnath for at least two days and convened a high-level inquiry committee.

Also Read- Stampede at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Claims 11 Lives

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched a formal probe to determine the crash’s precise cause.

This marks the fifth helicopter incident around Kedarnath since the pilgrimage season began on April 30, underscoring the recurring hazards of high-altitude aviation amid rapid weather changes

Local and central authorities are reviewing standard operating procedures (SOPs), flight scheduling, and crew experience criteria to bolster safety .

Prime Minister’s Comment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with CM Dhami, offering sympathy and assured full central support for the investigation and relief efforts.

This tragedy highlights the persistent risks faced by pilgrims relying on helicopter travel in mountainous terrain under unpredictable weather. Authorities are responding with immediate service suspensions, investigations, and tighter regulations to prevent future disasters.