Heavy Traffic Jam at 14,000-ft Sela Pass as Record Tourist Footfall Hits Tawang

TAWANG: Sela Pass, a major tourist attraction in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district, witnessed unusually heavy traffic congestion on Tuesday, with long queues of vehicles reportedly stretching along the narrow mountain road for hours amid a surge in tourist arrivals.

Situated at an altitude of approximately 13,700 to 14,000 feet, the mountain pass is a prominent stop for visitors travelling to Tawang. Its panoramic Himalayan views, snow-covered peaks and proximity to Sela Lake make it a popular destination for tourists visiting the region.

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Local cab operators described the congestion as unprecedented, saying the volume of vehicles had created significant delays along the high-altitude route.

“We have never seen such a crowd at Sela Pass before. Vehicles were lined up for hours,” a Tawang-based cab operator told media teams, adding that the situation reflected the destination’s growing popularity but also highlighted the challenges of managing heavy tourist traffic.

Tourists Welcome the Scenery but Raise Concerns Over Delays

Tourists reported mixed experiences, with many appreciating the scenic landscape and clear weather while expressing concern over prolonged waiting times.

A visitor from Assam said the views were worth the journey but described spending hours in traffic at high altitude as tiring and worrying, particularly for people unfamiliar with such conditions.

Another tourist from West Bengal said the congestion highlighted the need for more effective traffic management during periods of heavy tourist movement.

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Prolonged delays at high altitude can be particularly uncomfortable for visitors who are not acclimatised. The situation underlines the importance of maintaining access to essential services and ensuring that vehicles can move safely along mountain roads.

According to the information provided, district administration officials have been monitoring the situation and coordinating with local police and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to manage vehicle movement.

Tourism Growth Brings Infrastructure Challenges

The heavy congestion highlights a growing challenge for Tawang, where increasing tourist interest offers economic opportunities for taxi operators, tour agencies, hotels, restaurants and other local businesses.

Tour operators have welcomed the rise in visitor numbers but called for better parking facilities, regulated vehicle movement and greater awareness among tourists and drivers.

The issue also raises questions about how tourism infrastructure can keep pace with rising demand in environmentally sensitive, high-altitude areas. Narrow roads, limited parking space and weather-related risks can make traffic management particularly difficult in mountainous terrain.

Improved coordination among tourism authorities, traffic police, road agencies and local businesses could help reduce congestion while protecting visitor safety and the region’s natural environment.

The situation at Sela Pass illustrates the balance Arunachal Pradesh must strike as it attracts more visitors: encouraging tourism and supporting local livelihoods while ensuring that transport infrastructure, road safety and environmental considerations receive adequate attention.