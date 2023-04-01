ADVERTISMENT
North East

Heavy Rains to Lash Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram

Last Updated: April 1, 2023
Heavy Rains to Lash Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram

GUWAHATI-  As the Northeastern regions have already experienced recent rain, it is expected that Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim will also experience widespread rains and thunderstorms, as well as heavy rains on 2nd April.

Thunderstorms and fairly extensive rain or snow are possible over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Over the Andaman-Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka, and Kerala-Mahe, isolated rain and thunderstorms are possible.

Northeast India may experience widespread light to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and blustery winds from April 1 to 5. On April 1-2, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura could all experience scattered heavy rainfall.

With the exception of South India, where readings are likely to be close to normal, maximum temperatures will be well to considerably below average across the majority of India during this projection period. Conversely, nationwide minimum temperatures will be close to or above average during this period.

