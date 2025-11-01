Heavy Rains Forecasted in Arunachal Pradesh: IMD Issues Alert

ITANAGAR- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a fresh warning forecasting widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, beginning today and intensifying over the weekend.

According to the IMD bulletin, isolated locations are expected to receive heavy rainfall on November 1, escalating into widespread thunderstorms and intense downpours by November 2. The northern and eastern districts — Tawang, West Kameng, Lower Subansiri, and Anjaw — are likely to experience very heavy rainfall exceeding 124.5 mm within 24 hours, prompting an orange alert.

The rest of the state, including East Siang, Upper Siang, and Changlang, will remain under a yellow alert with chances of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph.

Officials attribute this weather pattern to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is drawing abundant moisture into the Northeast and interacting with Arunachal’s mountainous terrain. Neighboring states like Assam and Meghalaya are also expected to witness similar downpours, heightening flood risks in low-lying regions.

The Arunachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (APDMA) has urged residents to stay vigilant, avoid landslide-prone slopes, and secure essential supplies. Local administrations have been asked to monitor vulnerable zones closely, and schools in high-risk areas may temporarily close if conditions deteriorate.

Farmers, already facing weather disruptions, have been advised to postpone harvesting and safeguard crops against possible waterlogging.

While the intensity of rainfall is expected to subside gradually after November 3, scattered heavy spells may continue until November 5.

Authorities continue to emphasize preparedness, urging citizens to follow IMD updates on mausam.imd.gov.in and remain alert as the state braces for another bout of extreme weather.