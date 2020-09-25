Heavy rains are likely to continue in Arunachal Pradesh for next 48 Hours

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: As per the latest forecast, extremely heavy rains are likely to continue to lash parts of Arunachal Pradesh for the next 48 hours—forcing the met department to issue a red warning for Friday. The monsoon 2020 has been an excessively wet season for parts Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls and thunderstorms are expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya on Friday and decrease thereafter. The IMD also predicts isolated extremely heavy rainfall over these three states on Friday.

In Arunachal Pradesh, four districts—West Kameng, East Kameng, Lower Dibang Valley and Changlang—have been placed under red alert for Friday. Other districts like Lower Subansiri, Papumpare, East Siang, Lower Siang, Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Namsai are placed under an orange alert for today.