Arunachal

Heat Waves hit Arunachal: people in Pasighat throng to riverside to escape from scorching heat

The temperature on Sunday rose upto 38 degree celsius affecting the normal life.

Last Updated: July 29, 2024
1 minute read
PASIGHAT –   Hundreds of people throng to the river side every day to escape themselves from the scorching heat since last few days. The temperature on Sunday rose upto 38 degree Celsius affecting the normal life.

Pasighat, the Centurion town of Arunachal Pradesh has been severely hit by heat waves affecting the normal life for the last 4-5 days. The people (young and old) throng to the riverside to escape from the scorching heat.

A local resident told this correspondent that the heat was unbearable throughout the day and the electricity supply was also erratic, adding to the difficulties.

During a recent climate change conclave in Guwahati, Assam based environmental scientist Dr Partha Jyoti Das informed that this year the temperature of Pasighat once went upto 39.4 degree Celsius which was 9.4 degree Celsius higher than normal temperature.

Dr. Das is currently   an Executive Committee member of Aaranyak who is leading Water Climate and Hazard Division of Aaranyak.

He further  told that heat waves are getting more intense in India, putting 80 percent of the country’s people in danger, which remains unaccounted for in its current climate vulnerability assessment and 90 percent of the country is in the danger zone from severe heat wave impact.

” If this impact is not addressed immediately, India can slow its progress towards sustainable development goal”, Dr Das said.

Also Read-  NGOs clean drive removes 840-kg waste from Yagamso River

The heat waves in India and the Indian subcontinent become recurrent and long-lasting, it is high time that climate experts and policymakers reevaluate the metrics for assessing the country’s climate vulnerability, he said, adding current climate vulnerability assessments thus far may have been severely lacking in disclosing the actual impacts of climate change-induced heatwaves on India.

A senior resident of Pasighat said it is high time that every stake holders including the law maker, civil society member and  academician come together to combat the climate change.

