Heartbreaking Viral Video of Elderly Farmer Couple Sparks Nationwide Outcry

VIRAL VIDEO- A deeply moving video from Hadolti village in Maharashtra’s Latur district has gone viral on social media, shedding light on the harsh realities endured by India’s small-scale farmers.

The footage shows 75-year-old Ambadas Pawar and his wife Muktabai manually ploughing their 2.5-acre field. With no oxen, tractor, or hired labor, Ambadas ties a yoke to his own shoulders, while Muktabai follows behind, guiding a traditional wooden plough.

The image of this elderly couple, toiling under the sun on dry, cracked soil, has triggered a nationwide wave of shock, empathy, and outrage—highlighting the glaring gap in rural support even in today’s technologically advanced era.

Watch Video

Ambadas revealed that they had to sell their oxen over a decade ago due to high maintenance costs. With no other option, they now plough the field manually. Burdened by a ₹40,000 bank loan, the couple struggles to make ends meet.

Their main crop is soybeans. But with seed prices crossing ₹3,000 per sack and fertilizers costing nearly ₹1,500, their income of just ₹4,000 per harvested sack leaves them with almost no profit.

The video drew massive attention online, prompting an emotional response from actor Sonu Sood, who tweeted, “मी बैल पाठवतो!” (“I will send oxen!”). His heartfelt promise received widespread praise and further amplified the couple’s plight.

Following the video’s virality, Latur’s district agricultural officials have visited the couple and promised aid. Authorities have committed to providing support through government schemes, debt relief, and better access to farm machinery.

Beyond this one case, the video has ignited a wider conversation about India’s agricultural crisis. Activists and citizens alike are calling for urgent reforms in rural credit systems, affordable mechanization, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

This single clip, showing one couple’s pain, has become a symbol of the daily reality faced by millions of Indian farmers—unsung, under-supported, and under strain.

“Is this the true face of Indian agriculture?”

That’s the question this viral video is forcing the nation to confront.