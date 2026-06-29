Hari Sports Club Crowned Champions of 59th Central Dree Football Tournament 2026

ZIRO- The 59th Central Dree Football Tournament 2026 concluded on Saturday at the Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium in Hapoli, with Hari Sports Club emerging as champions after defeating Sojang Lapang Sports Club 3–1 in the tournament final.

Organised by the Central Dree Festival Committee (CDFC), Ziro, under the aegis of the Lower Subansiri District Football Association (LSDFA), the tournament was held from June 14 to June 28. Regarded as one of Arunachal Pradesh’s oldest and most prestigious grassroots football competitions, the event brought together leading football clubs from across Lower Subansiri district.

Over the course of two weeks, the tournament featured competitive matches and drew large crowds to the newly laid turf at the Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium. The competition served as a platform for local footballers to showcase their talent while reinforcing the district’s long-standing sporting tradition.

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In the championship match, Hari Sports Club delivered a disciplined and clinical performance to secure a 3–1 victory over Sojang Lapang Sports Club. The win earned Hari SC the coveted Central Dree Football Tournament title for the 2026 edition.

All Hija Sports Association (AHSA) secured third place, while Zamra FC received the Fair Play Award in recognition of exemplary sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

Several individual performers were also recognised during the closing ceremony. Hage Sarbo of Hari Sports Club was named Player of the Tournament, while Taro Hirung of All Hija Sports Association finished as the tournament’s Highest Scorer with seven goals. Hari SC’s Hage Tayo was adjudged the Best Goalkeeper, and teammate Hage Hari received the Emerging Player Award as well as the Player of the Match award in the final.

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Radhe Vyoda of Sojang Lapang Sports Club was honoured as the Best Defender, while Hage Kemo of Hari Sports Club was named Best Coach. The Best Manager Award was presented to Kago Loder of Zamra FC.

The closing ceremony was attended by Shri Hage Mali as the Chief Guest, Shri Narang Doley as the Guest of Honour, and Shri Landi Tajang as the Special Guest. Among the dignitaries present was John Neelam, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Arunachal, along with other invited guests.

In a statement issued after the event, the Central Dree Festival Committee thanked participating teams, referees, volunteers, security personnel, sponsors, media organisations and football enthusiasts for their contribution to the successful conduct of the tournament.

The Central Dree Football Tournament remains an important sporting event in Arunachal Pradesh, combining competitive football with the cultural celebrations associated with the annual Dree Festival. Over the decades, the tournament has played a significant role in promoting grassroots football and identifying emerging talent from the region.