Har Shikhar Tiranga: Nimas’s mission to climb the highest peak of all states

NEW DELHI- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently flagged off Mission Har Shikhar Tiranga, from NIMAS, Dirang. He congratulated NIMAS on this occasion and said, “As the mission aims to summit the highest peak of states of India, it’s a matter of pride for the state.” He complimented NIMAS director, Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal.

While addressing the media he said, “The summit will begin from summiting Mt. Reo Purgyil in Himachal Pradesh and end at Mt Jongsong in Sikkim.” The summit for Mt. Reo Purgyil will start in second week of this month.

Triumph of conquering a mountain peak can be experienced only by dedicated climbers.

As the brainchild of Col. Ranveer Singh Jamwal, First Indian to climb the Seven Summits along with Mount Everest three times, he takes pride in hoisting flags on these points and dreamt of hoisting Indian flag on all the highest points of the nation.

He said, “ It took us more than 3 months to plan this campaign, it’s a movement for my motherland, to do something that never has been done.”

He further added, “Har Shikhar Tiranga intends to spread the gesture of inclusivity, inculcate and promote the spirit of adventure, and capture the vibrant landscape, unique culture, and unadulterated truth of remote area travel in our states. “

Team NIMAS has conceptualized this unique idea and will be attempting to conquer the peaks of all states of the country such as Mt. Kamet in Uttarakhand, Anamudi in Kerala, Doddabetta in Tamil Nadu, Nun Peak in J&K, Mt. Kalsubai in Maharashtra, Mt. Reo Purgyil in Himachal, Guru Shikhar in Rajasthan. so on and so forth.

ABOUT HAR SHIKHAR TIRANGA

NIMAS (National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports) has initiated the gradual progression of the idea Har Ghar Tiranga to Har Shikhar Tiranga. The mission is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the Indian National Flag and highlight the Adventure Tourism potential of our own country by encouraging all to take pride in their state’s highest peaks.

‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to take the Tiranga to all the states of the country and to hoist it on the zenith of the summits to mark the 75th year of India’s independence and to commemorate the G20 presidentship of our country.

NIMAS has always been a front runner to take forward the goal of spreading the joyous celebrations of “Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav “to the farthest reaches of the country. Earlier this year, in a record-breaking event, the Team of National Adventure Institute (NIMAS) completed the first 7 North Eastern states Expedition and created two national records by climbing the top peaks of all seven North Eastern states.